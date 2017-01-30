Democrats push delay on Tillerson vote over immigration ban

Senate Democrats want to hear Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson’s views on President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration before voting Monday on measures that would bring the former ExxonMobil CEO closer to confirmation.

Democrats are expected to appear on the floor ahead of Monday’s scheduled procedural cloture vote to demand that the vote be delayed until they can question Tillerson on the controversial ban, a senior Senate Democratic aide told CNN.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer announced in a Facebook post that he would oppose all nominees who back Trump’s executive order.

“I’ve made it very clear I will vote NO on nominees (Betsy) DeVos (education), Tillerson (state) and (Jeff) Sessions (attorney general),” he wrote. “Nothing will change that, and while I will continue to demand that each nominee issue a public statement on his or her views of President Trump’s Muslim Ban, I will vote against nominees who will be the very worst of this anti-immigrant, anti-middle-class, billionaires’ club cabinet.”

The vote to cut off a Democratic filibuster on Tillerson’s confirmation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and a final confirmation vote could happen Wednesday.

Republicans who control the Senate will almost certainly reject the Democratic request to delay the vote but Democrats say they intend to question all pending Trump nominees on whether they support the executive order.

Tillerson won the backing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week to be secretary of state when it voted 11-10 along party lines to send his nomination to the full Senate.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was a long hold-out and potential “no” vote after he raised concerns about Tillerson’s views toward Russia and human rights. But the Florida Republican announced the day of the committee vote that he would support the nomination. If Rubio had voted no, it could have stalled Tillerson, although GOP leaders planned to move his nomination to the floor regardless.

Democrats have catalogued a series of concerns about Tillerson, including his stance on Russia and relationship with President Vladimir Putin, human rights, how long he would recuse himself from decisions that could affect ExxonMobil, and the oil company’s track record of doing business with despots.