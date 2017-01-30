Clearfield Center for Active Living to Introduce the Sip & Swipe Cafe’

CLEARFIELD – What exactly is a Sip & Swipe Cafe’? It is a place where you can get a cup of coffee as well as free lessons on how to use a tablet.

A tablet is a small computer with everything inside one unit. It is compact, portable and you use your fingers to turn pages and look things up.

If you want to learn about that new tablet you received for Christmas or if your kids got you one last year and it’s still in the closet, the Clearfield Center for Active Living (CAL) will help you learn how to use it.

The classes are being made available by the award winning program, Generations on Line. This means that there is a local, free, resource to help you actually learn to use your new gift.

You will be amazed at all you can do, learn, and read with the touch of a finger.

The café is a safe, friendly place. Learners attend a few scheduled sessions, moving at their own pace. No structured class, so no stress to keep up with the speed of other students. A coach is there to encourage and assist with questions.

The program teaches everything from the very basics of how to turn the tablet on/off and how to turn the page on the tablet (swipe), to writing and receiving e-mail, searching the Internet, texting, using the camera and more. No previous use or knowledge is required.

Learning takes place in small groups, often along with a cup of coffee to sip (thus the title – Sip & Swipe Café). If you are thinking you might be too old to learn…the oldest graduate of a Sip & Swipe Café was a gentleman who was 100.

If you own a tablet, feel free to bring it and learn on your own tablet. If you don’t have one but want to learn more about it, the Clearfield CAL has some to borrow during the sessions.

If you do not have Internet at home, there are many local places offering free WiFi. (You will learn all about this at the sessions.)

Imagine being able to connect with relatives via a quick message, e-mail or a video-chat where you can be in one location while they are in another – – and you can see and hear each other. Feel more connected to your family and friends, whether near or far.

Classes will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on these Wednesdays: Feb. 15, Feb. 22, March 8, March 15, March 22 and March 29.

Pre-registration is required; classes are limited. For more information on the Sip & Swipe Café, contact Cheryl Mosley at the Clearfield CAL at 814-765-9319.

The program is being provided through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. Other programs are being planned at other centers throughout the county in the future.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.