On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspending all refugee admissions for 120 days, triggering protests and legal challenges nationwide. Read on for the latest updates:

• Countries affected: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia

