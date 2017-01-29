Trump halts refugee program; Trudeau tweets they’re welcome in Canada

While many in the United States, caught off-guard by President Trump’s executive order on immigration, protested and heaped condemnation, the neighbor to the north took a decidedly different tack.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his country’s open-door policy on refugees in a series of tweets.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith,” the first, posted Saturday afternoon said. “Diversity is our strength.”

A second posted on Trudeau’s Twitter feed showed him greeting a Syrian refugee. “#WelcomeToCanada,” it read.

Canada has taken in about 40,000 Syrian refugees since Trudeau took office in November, 2015. In all, the US has accepted 15,000. Under Trump’s executive order, the resettlement process for Syrian refugees has been halted indefinitely.