SAG winners list: Who won what

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday.
Winner are indicated here with an asterisk (*)
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role
Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington – “Fences” *WINNER
Outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role
Amy Adams – “Arrival”
Emily Blunt – “The Girl on the Train”
Natalie Portman – “Jackie”
Emma Stone – “La La Land” *WINNER
Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” *WINNER
Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”
Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”
Dev Patel – “Lion”
Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Viola Davis – “Fences” *WINNER
Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman – “Lion”
Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”
Outstanding performance by a cast in a theatrical motion picture
“Captain Fantastic”
“Fences”
“Hidden Figures” *WINNER
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
“Captain America: Civil War”
“Dr. Strange”
“Hacksaw Ridge” *WINNER
“Jason Bourne”
“Nocturnal Animals”
Television Awards
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”
Sterling K. Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Bryan Cranston – “All the Way” *WINNER
John Turturro – “The Night Of”
Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
Bryce Dallas Howard – “Black Mirror”
Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”
Audra McDonald – “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”
Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER
Kerry Washington – “Confirmation”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown – “This is Us”
Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones”
John Lithgow – “The Crown” * WINNER
Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”
Kevin Spacey – “House of Cards”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”
Claire Foy – “The Crown” *WINNER
Thandie Newton – “Westworld”
Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”
Robin Wright – “House of Cards”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Ty Burrell – “Modern Family”
William H. Macy – “Shameless” *WINNER
Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the New Black”
Jane Fonda – “Grace and Frankie”
Ellie Kemper – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” *WINNER
Lily Tomlin – “Grace and Frankie”
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
“The Crown”
“Downton Abbey”
“Game of Thrones”
“Stranger Things” *WINNER
“Westworld”
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Black-ish”
“Modern Family”
“Orange is the New Black” *WINNER
“Veep”
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
“Game of Thrones” *WINNER
“Daredevil”
“Luke Cage”
“The Walking Dead”
“Westworld”
Lifetime Achievement Award
Lily Tomlin