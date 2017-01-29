SAG winners list: Who won what

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday.

Winner are indicated here with an asterisk (*)

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington – “Fences” *WINNER

Outstanding performance by an actress in a leading role

Amy Adams – “Arrival”

Emily Blunt – “The Girl on the Train”

Natalie Portman – “Jackie”

Emma Stone – “La La Land” *WINNER

Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” *WINNER

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Viola Davis – “Fences” *WINNER

Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman – “Lion”

Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a theatrical motion picture

“Captain Fantastic”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures” *WINNER

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Captain America: Civil War”

“Dr. Strange”

“Hacksaw Ridge” *WINNER

“Jason Bourne”

“Nocturnal Animals”

Television Awards

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”

Sterling K. Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Bryan Cranston – “All the Way” *WINNER

John Turturro – “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard – “Black Mirror”

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Audra McDonald – “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”

Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER

Kerry Washington – “Confirmation”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown – “This is Us”

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones”

John Lithgow – “The Crown” * WINNER

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Kevin Spacey – “House of Cards”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy – “The Crown” *WINNER

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”

Robin Wright – “House of Cards”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell – “Modern Family”

William H. Macy – “Shameless” *WINNER

Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the New Black”

Jane Fonda – “Grace and Frankie”

Ellie Kemper – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” *WINNER

Lily Tomlin – “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“The Crown”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things” *WINNER

“Westworld”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Black-ish”

“Modern Family”

“Orange is the New Black” *WINNER

“Veep”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

“Game of Thrones” *WINNER

“Daredevil”

“Luke Cage”

“The Walking Dead”

“Westworld”

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lily Tomlin