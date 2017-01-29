Reitz Theater’s 25th Season Opens Bringing a Great Love Story to Life

DUBOIS – ‘Morisot Reclining’ by William C. Kovasick makes its East Coast debut at the Reitz Theater, DuBois, on Feb. 3, 4, 10, 11, at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 5 at 2 p.m., with an opening night reception at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Winkler Gallery.

‘Morisot Reclining’ is the story of Impressionist painters Berthe Morisot and Edouard Manet. It will be featuring the most beautiful images of the movement.

The play traces their personal and professional relationship, bringing one of the greatest love stories ever put on canvas to vibrant life on stage.

Narrated by fellow Impressionists Edgar Degas and Mary Cassatt, ‘Morisot Reclining’ offers a rare glimpse into the art and hearts of four famed painters.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students/senior citizens and are available at Kohlhepp’s True Value, at the door, or online at www.reitztheater.com.