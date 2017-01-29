Obituary Notice: Ruby Lavana Schoening

Ruby Lavana Schoening, 93, of Mineral Springs died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

She was born July 21, 1923 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Harold and Hannah (Maines) Stevens.

Mrs. Schoening was last employed with the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging in homemaker services. Prior to that, she had worked at Sears, JCPenney, Murphy’s, General Cigar and the Dumont Airplane Marine. She also enjoyed keeping house.

She was a member of Lake Street United Methodist Church, Woodland, where she was a member and treasurer of the Ladies Senior Citizen Class.

She is survived by her son, Gary Conrad and his wife, Dorothy of Morrisdale and four step-children, Barbara Norris of Curwensville, Pat Gore of Mayfield, Ky., William Braid of DuBois and David Schoening of Morrisdale.

She is also survived by one grandson, Gary Alan Conrad of Somerset and his former spouse, Patricia; two great-grandsons, Michael and Daniel Conrad; several step-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie Knepp and her husband, James of Clearfield; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Conrad on June 16, 1966 and to whom she was married Jan. 24, 1942; her second husband, Raymond Braid, in 1977 and to whom she was married in 1974; her third husband, Wilson A. Schoening, on June 26, 1996 and to whom she was married Jan. 31, 1981.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Cora Lingle, Evelyn Cowder and Barbara Carella.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with Pastor Mike Knepp officiating. Burial will follow in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.

Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Lake Street United Methodist Church, 115 Lake St., Woodland, PA 16881.

