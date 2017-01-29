Obituary Notice: Rebecca G. Maruschak

Rebecca G. Maruschak, 78, of Philipsburg died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Philipsburg, at 10 a.m. Thursday with Father John Gibbons as celebrant. Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. Fourth St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Arrangements are under the direction of the David K. Dahlgren Funeral Home, 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.