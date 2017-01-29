Obituary Notice: Dorothy A. Frantz

Dorothy A. Frantz, 100, of Philipsburg and formerly of Osceola Mills, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg.

Born November 14, 1916 in Sandy Ridge, she was the daughter of the late John Mitchell and Dora Rella (Flick) Bratton.

She married Clyde L. Frantz on April 19, 1936 in Osceola Mills. He preceded her in death April 3, 2009.

Mrs. Frantz was a member of the South Philipsburg Christian Missionary Alliance Church. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Charles Frederick Frantz, three sisters and six brothers.

She is survived by four daughters, Joan Droll and her husband, the Rev. Raymond Droll of Philipsburg, Barbara Janzen and her husband, Fred of Germantown, Wis., Marlene Waldenmaier of Leesburg, Va., and Pamela Kephart and her husband, Garry of Osceola Mills; one son, Clyde L. Frantz Jr. and his wife, Maureen of Fayetteville, Ga.; and one sister, Pauline Kizer of West Decatur.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, the Rev. Dr. Mark Droll, Teresa Kibe, David Droll, Dr. Fredric Janzen, Michael Janzen, Jennifer Janzen, Clyde L. Frantz III, Jeannette Farley, Paul Frantz, Alex Frantz, Mary Unruh, Stacey Haas, the Rev. Matthew Kephart, Dr. Eric Kephart and Dr. Curtis Kephart; 30 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the South Philipsburg Christian Missionary Alliance Church, with the Rev. Scott Hartsock, the Rev. Dr. Mark Droll and the Rev. Matthew Kephart officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the service time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 317 Hemlock St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

To sign the online guestbook, go to: www.heathfuneral.com.