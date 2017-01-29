Obituary Notice: Charolette Mae Michaels

Charolette Mae Michaels, 80, beloved wife, mother and “Grammie,” of Clearfield, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at her home.

She was born Aug. 26, 1936, a daughter of the late Cyrus and Phoebe (Wetzel) Thurston.

Mrs. Michaels was a 1954 graduate of Clearfield High School and then proceeded to attend Lock Haven State Teacher’s College.

She enjoyed raising her family before becoming employed as a library aid with the Clearfield School District. She also enjoyed tying fishing flies.

Mrs. Michaels also was very creative and loved to sew, having sewn prom dresses, wedding dresses, Easter dresses and Halloween costumes for her family.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Clearfield, and of the Christian Women’s Club. She had also volunteered with the American Cancer Society.

She is survived by five daughters, Jerilynne Michaels of San Jose, Calif., Janine Schnieders and her husband, John of Lake Worth, Fla., Jennifer Wooster and her husband, Kevin and Jonelle Smeal and her husband, Scott, all of Woodland, and Jill Herrington and her husband, David of Clearfield.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Isaac, Jacob and Seth Marx, Zachary and Natalie Schnieders, Cameron and Cassidy Cutler, Taylor, Parker and Spencer Herrington and McKenzie and Mallorie Smeal; a nephew, Richard Holden; and three nieces, Lisa Holden, Cindy Miller and Michelle Gaskill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James C. ‘Jim’ Michaels, on May 19, 2003 and to whom she was wed April 2, 1956. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Gail Holden.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with the Rev. Robert Achey officiating. Burial will follow in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society, 26 S. Second St., Clearfield; Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospice, P.O. Box 992, Clearfield; or to the First Baptist Church, Clearfield, 111 N. Second St., Clearfield.

