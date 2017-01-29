GANT RELOAD: Week of Jan. 23

The GANT weekly reload gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

GANT News Correspondent Attends Inauguration

On Friday I found myself with my husband standing on the front lawn of the U.S. Capitol, surrounded by Americans of every kind, waiting for a historic event.

Ehrenfried Accused of Setting Dumpster Fires in DuBois

DUBOIS – A man who described himself as homeless has been charged with starting two dumpster fires in DuBois.

CASD Gets Clean Audit Report

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area School District Board of Directors heard a clean audit report at Monday night’s regular board meeting.

Rachel Duke Named 2017 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Alternate

HERSHEY – Rachel Duke, representing the Clearfield County Fair, was named the 2017 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Alternate on Saturday at the Coronation Ceremony in Hershey.

Komisar Gets State Prison for Threatening PSP Troopers

CLEARFIELD – An Osceola Mills man will be spending time in state prison for threatening state troopers with a chainsaw.

Hallstrom Sworn In as President of PA State Association of County Fairs

HERSHEY – Clearfield Fair & Park Board Director David L. Hallstrom was sworn in Jan. 19 as the president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs (PSACF).

CASD Approves Placing Former Elementary School Up for Auction

CLEARFIELD – On Monday night, the Clearfield Area School District Board of Directors approved taking all necessary steps to place the former Girard-Goshen Elementary School and its property up for auction.

Grenier Sentenced for Not Delivering Grave Markers

CLEARFIELD – A former Reynoldsville man accused of not delivering grave markers to his clients pleaded guilty to theft Tuesday during plea and sentencing court.

Clearfield Co. Facing Cash Flow Issues, Seeking Proposals for Tax Anticipation Note

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County is facing “cash flow issues,” and the commissioners need funds to cover operations for the coming months.

Wolf: Domtar to Retain 438 Jobs with Upgrades to Facilities in Elk and Clearfield Counties

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced today that Domtar Corp. (Domtar), a company dedicated to the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of pulp, paper and personal care products, will make significant infrastructure and equipment upgrades at its facilities in Johnsonburg, Elk County, and DuBois, Clearfield County – a move that will retain 438 current positions over the next three years.

Habitat for Humanity Begins Search for New Family

GRAMPIAN – Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County has announced an upcoming building project in Grampian.

Sen. Langerholc to Introduce Legislation to Protect Responsible Gun Owners

HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) has begun seeking cosponsors for legislation that would protect law-abiding gun owners from gun laws enacted by local municipalities that go above and beyond state law.

In CASD … Ralston Questions Educational Value of Amusement Park Trip

CLEARFIELD – The educational value of the sixth grade’s end-of-the-year class trip to Delgrosso’s Amusement Park was questioned during Monday night’s Clearfield school board meeting.

County Awards Funds for Affordable Housing Projects

CLEARFIELD – At Tuesday’s regular board meeting, the Clearfield County Commissioners approved awarding a total of $52,500 in funding for five, different affordable housing projects.

Teen Accused of Attempting to Lure Girl for Sex Waives Charges

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield teen who has been accused of attempting to lure a 13-year-old girl through Facebook messenger to meet for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing during centralized court Wednesday.

M. Scott McBride Appointed Chancellor/Chief Academic Officer for Penn State DuBois

DUBOIS – M. Scott McBride, dean of the Caudill College of Arts, Humanities and Sciences at Morehead State University in Kentucky, has been named chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State DuBois, effective March 13.