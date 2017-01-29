February Programs Announced at Parker Dam

PENFIELD – Upcoming programs have been announced for the Parker Dam State Park for the month of February.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Learn to Cross-country Ski:

10 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Program Fee: $3 – all participants

Learn how to enjoy this winter sport with the whole family. Learn why the cross-country skis work the way they do, how to get strapped onto the proper-sized equipment and then go outside to practice turns, falling down, getting back up and various techniques to get you started. Equipment available for both adults and kids (limited number and sizes). Dress appropriately for being active outdoors.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Learn to Cross-country Ski:

1 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Program Fee: $3 – all participants

Please see description from Feb. 4.

Friday, Feb. 10

Full Moon Snowshoe Hike:

7 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Enjoy an evening hike in the light of the full moon. Night vision, animal adaptations and more night interpretation will be shared. Please dress appropriately for the weather.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Ice Fishing Basics:

10 a.m. – Beach House

Learn the basics of safety on the ice, proper equipment and successful techniques for fishing through the ice. Please dress appropriately for the weather. If you’re 16 years or older and want to fish, you will need to bring along your 2017 PA fishing license. If ice conditions are unsafe, the program will be presented onshore, with no actual fishing.

Learn to Cross-country Ski:

1 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Program Fee: $3 – all participants

Please see description from Feb. 4.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Learn to Cross-country Ski:

10 a.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Program Fee: $3 – all participants

Please see description from Feb. 4.

Follow the Tracks:

2 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Winter is a great time to practice those tracking skills. Learn how to identify several tracks that are left behind by various wildlife as well as deciphering all of the other evidence that may be left for you to see. You may be surprised to learn how much you can know without having been there at the time.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Learn to Cross-country Ski:

1 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Program Fee: $3 – all participants

Please see description from Feb. 4.