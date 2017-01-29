Ana Navarro: Republicans need to ‘speak up’

Republican strategist Ana Navarro said Sunday that “Republicans need to appeal to their sense of consciousness,” when it comes to President Trump’s controversial executive order and travel ban.

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” if she was surprised that Republican officials “had been so quiet” about Trump’s executive order, Navarro replied that it had been “an emotionally exhausting week.”

“I have friends telling me,’ I disagree with this. It is an un-American executive order. But I can’t survive politically if I’m confronting the man every day,'” she said.

But now is no time, Navarro insisted, for Republicans to not “speak up” against what she dubbed “the steady rain of things they have to confront.”

“As exhausted as they may be, Republicans need to appeal to their sense of consciousness. To their principles. To what is right and wrong. To American values. And they need to speak up,” Navarro insisted,

“The Republican Party I grew up in was a Republican Party of family unity,” Navarro recalled.

“What we saw yesterday were families being torn apart. What we saw yesterday was violations of the Constitution. We don’t treat different people (in) different ways. We don’t impose a religious test,” she said.

As for those who fought back against the idea that Trump’s executive order, which limits the access of nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, was a “Muslim ban,” Navarro was clear.

“I’ll tell you who thinks it’s a Muslim ban, Muslims think it’s a Muslim ban,” she declared.

Americans should look at those celebrating the executive order for proof as to the real intentions of the order, Navarro argued, referencing David Duke and Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

“Those who want a Muslim ban like … Flynn and David Duke, the former KKK leader, are celebrating it as a Muslim ban,” she added.