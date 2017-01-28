They were hoping to get to the US — and then Trump banned them

A day has passed since US President Donald Trump signed an executive order limiting immigration from Iraq and half a dozen other Muslim-majority nations.

Already some families are feeling the impact of his action. Others are filled with fear over what the future could hold for them and their loved ones.

Susan’s family

Susan, a 50-year old Iraqi-American in Chicago, will proudly tell you she worked at the US Embassy in Baghdad before fleeing to the United States in 2007 for the safety of herself and her two daughters.

However, she will not reveal her last name. In the current political climate, she fears she could be singled out and targeted.

Susan and her sister worked with the Americans in Iraq — and this made the entire family targets of “the terrorists, or the people working against the existence of the US forces in Iraq,” Susan said. As a result, they had to flee — and remain divided.

“Everyone in the family is nervous now, we don’t know what’s happening. The executive order itself is not clear. Everyone is worried; we don’t know what will happen,” Susan said.

After a rocket hit her house in early 2007, Susan realized she and her daughters had to leave. Susan’s mother and sister followed them to Virginia in 2008.

In 2014, her brother’s wife, who does not want to be named, came to the United States to file asylum papers with their three children. She has gone through the arduous interview process and still has not been granted asylum, Susan said, although she has a work permit.

Meanwhile, Susan’s brother, Ahmed, has been living alone in Jordan for three years, waiting to start the process of applying for asylum to join his family once his wife and children are granted it.

“He is the only brother we have. He is younger than me by three years. He is a good person; he is good to his family. I wish he could come here to live with his family,” Susan said.

“Always when they call their father, they cry because they miss him. … They are so attached between them as a family.”

Mohammed Al Rawi’s father

Mohammed Al Rawi’s 69-year-old father was on his way from Baghdad to visit his son and daughter in the United States, as he had done before, when suddenly everything changed.

His father was already in the air before Trump’s order was signed, Al Rawi said, but having got as far as Doha, Qatar, he was asked about his visa, which had been granted in the summer. A US official then said he couldn’t travel on, he said.

“They took his passport, they took his boarding ticket, and they had him with about 30 other people traveling on visas, actually some of them were on special immigrant visas,” said Al Rawi, a US citizen who lives in Long Beach, California, and works in local government. His sister, also a US citizen, is a math teacher in Boston.

“Imagine if you are — you know, applying for an asylum visa, you just get rid of everything. All you have is a suitcase — and these people were at the airport and just sent back,” Al Rawi said.

His father was put on a flight back to Baghdad, he said, and will face a struggle to be reunited with his baggage and get safely home from the airport through multiple checkpoints.

“I was expecting something, but not this. This stuff happens, you know, like one person makes a decision and messes up an entire population — this stuff happens in a Third World country,” Al Rawi said.

“Plus, my dad flew before the executive action was signed. He was already in the air to come here. It’s just such a chaos.”