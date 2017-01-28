Streaking Bison Sink 14 Three-Pointers in 79-45 Victory

TYRONE — The Clearfield Area High School boys basketball team rained a season-high 14 three-pointers, including six by Tommy Hazel and five by Will Myers, over the Tyrone defense in a 79-45 Mountain League romp Friday night.

The Bison’s seventh consecutive win set their league record at 10-1 and kept them one game ahead of Central in their bid to repeat as champions.

Hazel, who finished with a game high 26 points, came out on fire with four treys in a 14-point outburst that propelled Clearfield (16-1) to a 23-11 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

“Tommy got us off to a great start,” Bison coach Nate Glunt said. “Then, Will and Evan (Brown) came around in the second quarter and kept the momentum going.”

Myers, who scored 25 on the night, netted a trio of three-pointers and a foul shot while Brown, sank a pair of three-pointers to account for all the Bison scoring in the second period, which ended with the spread at 39-22.

The big three produced all of the offense in the third period, nine points each from Hazel and Myers and four from Brown, as Clearfield increased their bulge to 61-40.

Brown wound up with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Myers and Hazel pulled down six and five rebounds, respectively. All three were credited with two steals.

“Reese (Wilson) and Dave (McKenzie) did all the little things, like setting screens, boxing out and communicating on defense,” Glunt added. “And the bench did a really good job, too.”

Tyrone (9-7, 7-4 ML) got 13 points from Dylan Thomas and 10 from Parker Mitchell.

The Bison step out of the ML to host District 9 Class AAAA rival Punxsutawney Monday.

The Clearfield junior varsity lost 52-23. Taye Lynch scored eight points.

CLEARFIELD — 79

Evan Brown 6 1-2 16, Reese Wilson 1 0-0 2, Dave McKenzie 1 1-2 3, Tommy Hazel 10 0-2 26, Will Myers 8 4-6 25, Ethan McGinnis 0 0-0 0, Jon Gates 1 0- 2, Ryan Chew 0 0-0 0, Taye Lynch 0 0-0 0, Ryan Lazauskas 0 0-0 0, Keegan Hess 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Porter 2 0-0 5, Jarrit Wagner 0 0-0 0, Cade Walker 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 29 6-12 79.

TYRONE — 45

Parker Mitchell 3 4-6 10, Jacob Meredith 2 1-3 5, Andrew Ferguson 1 0-2 3, Michael Ryan Lewis 5 0-0 10, Dylan Thomas 5 0-0 13, Hunter Anderson 0 0-2 0, Joseph Kohler 1 0-0 2, Zach Kohler 1 0-2 2, Rashawn Hicks 0 0-0 0, Noel Politza 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18 5-15 45.

Three-Point Field Goals – Clearfield 14 (Brown 3, Hazel 6, Myers 5, Porter 1); Tyrone 4 (Thomas 3, Ferguson 1).

Score by Quarters

Clearfield 23 16 22 18 – 79

Tyrone 11 11 18 5 – 45

Bison Scoreboard: