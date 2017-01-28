Lawyers for 2 Iraqis file lawsuit after being detained in NY due to travel ban

Lawyers for two Iraqis who had been granted visas to enter the US have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the US government after they were detained when they arrived in New York Friday.

According to court papers, both men legally were allowed to come into the US but were detained because of the executive order signed Friday. Under that order, Iraqi citizens are not allowed to come into the US for 90 days. The lawyers are asking for a hearing because they maintain the detention is illegal because the men had valid visas.

Lawyers for the Iraqis are aiming to file a class-action lawsuit on behalf of other refugees.

The lawsuit was earlier reported by The New York Times.

