Lawrence Twp. Police Announce Chief’s Retirement

CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Police Department has announced the retirement of Chief Mark Brooks.

Friday was Brooks’ last working day with the department. His retirement will be official May 31, according to the department.

Brooks was placed in charge as interim chief July 31, 2012. He was officially promoted to chief Feb. 19, 2013.

Brooks has served the residents of Lawrence Township for 27 years.

“Chief Brooks dedicated his career to ensuring the residents and visitors of Clearfield County were safe and protected,” stated a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“Please join us in congratulating Chief Mark Brooks on his retirement and help us thank him for so many years of dedicated law enforcement service.”