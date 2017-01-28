Clearfield Police Warn of Scam

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough police have issued a warning about a scam.

Police have received numerous calls about businesses being contacted by a person who is claiming to be from Penelec.

The caller reportedly advises the business owner that they owe back payment between $1,500 and $1,900. If they refuse to pay, their power will be shut off.

Police say the calls are coming from “844-388-3481.” The caller asks the owners to purchase pre-paid cards from stores and use them to make payment.

Police documented five businesses in approximately two hours that received calls.

Police spoke with a Penelec representative who had also received numerous calls about the scam.

“They do not request payment by the pre-paid cards,” police said. “If any customers have any questions or concerns, they are able to call the 1-800 main Penelec number.”