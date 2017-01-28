Clearfield County Life-long Learning Institute Continues

CLEARFIELD – Interested in learning something new? The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces an upcoming educational seminar offered through the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute.

Courses are geared toward the interests of the baby boomers and older citizens. Typical sessions will last approximately 90 minutes and will be taught primarily by Lock Haven University faculty and community individuals with specific expertise. All programs will be free or very low cost.

Russian Holidays and Traditions: The Russian love for holidays is known the world over. Russian holidays present a mixture of new and old, religious and secular, professional and private. National holidays reflect multicolored Russian history.

Svetlana Anatolyev Calcavecchia, LHU Clearfield nursing student, will present an overview of Russian holidays and traditions and will include a hands-on craft activity. You can join at 1 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Lock Haven University – Clearfield.

Arthritis: What a Pain! You can join Curtis Grenoble, MS, PA-C, assistant professor/Clearfield Campus coordinator, Lock Haven University physician assistant program, and learn the causes of arthritis and summarize the options for managing these symptoms.

The class will be taught Feb. 21 at Lock Haven University – Clearfield’s Academic Building from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The seminar is offered at no charge, but pre-registration is required. Register by calling the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.

The Clearfield County Life-long Learning Institute has seminars scheduled through June. For a complete listing of classes, please visit the agency’s Web site at www.ccaaa.net or www.lhup.edu/clearfield and click on the “Life-long Learning Institute” link.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.