WinterFest Activities Announced

PENFIELD – WinterFest is being held this weekend at Parker Dam State Park and hosted by the Clearfield YMCA. It promises activities and fun for everyone.

The family fun will start with the “Freeze Your Gizzard” 5K run at 10 a.m. Saturday. It will be followed with “Salami Sling Time” at 11 a.m.

The four-person “Blizzard Volleyball” tournament will start at 12 p.m. It will be played on the beach with relaxed volleyball rules.

The entry fee is $15 per team and teams need to pre-register by calling the YMCA at 814-765-5521.

At 1 p.m., you can learn about ice fishing.

Sunday’s events begin at 12:30 p.m. with a fireside chat about Wiley Weasels. You can learn about ice fishing and snowshoeing at 1 p.m. Another fireside chat will take place at 1:30 p.m. and is titled “Bug-sicles.”

A new event this year is the “Doggone Fashion Show.” You can bring your dog on a leash and with its best outfit to show off your best friend.

A discussion on attracting winter birds to your feeders will take place fireside at 2:30 p.m.

Then, you can bring your bikini or speedo and run in the “almost” naked mile at 3 p.m. Hats and mittens are also permitted.

WinterFest will end with the annual Polar Bear Swim at 4 p.m. There is still time to register if you dare to take the plunge by calling 814- 765-5521.

Both days a concession stand will be open, and all activities planned will take place weather permitting.