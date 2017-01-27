Winter Items Donated to Clearfield United Way

CLEARFIELD – Nancy Pinto of the Clearfield Area United Way recently received a box full of gloves, scarves, hats and other winter items from Manager Jaylene Shaffer at First Commonwealth Bank.

The winter items will be distributed to member agencies for those in need.

“We are pleased to continue to support the CAUW, as it reaches out and makes a difference throughout eastern, southern and central Clearfield County. It reaches people of ages from infants to the elderly,” Shaffner said.

Pinto added: “We thank First Commonwealth for reaching out to help others. The United Way is also collecting gently-used children and youth books for its year-long Reading Ripples program.

“Anyone interested in collecting books or making a monetary donation for the program may call 814-765-6521.”