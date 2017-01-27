Rafael Nadal to play Roger Federer in Australian Open final

The Australian Open men’s final is one everyone hoped for — but few expected.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — the friendly rivals, behemoths who own a combined 31 majors — will meet in a grand slam final for the first time in six years after the Spaniard beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 with the match finishing after midnight in Melbourne.

The Spaniard secured a crucial break in the fifth set’s ninth game and although Dimitrov saved two match points, an overhit shot from the Bulgarian handed the match to Nadal.

Tournament director Craig Tiley must have been a happy camper, especially since the women’s final Saturday is a battle between two more legends of the game, Serena Williams and older sister Venus.

Last year the Australian Open was overshadowed by allegations of match fixing in tennis, so backhanders were being discussed as much as backhands.

Beset by a wrist injury in 2016, not to mention other ailments in recent years, Nadal hadn’t progressed to a grand slam final since winning the 2014 French Open.

It’s the first time since 2008 at Wimbledon that the illustrious quartet have all landed in a grand slam final and the first time in the Open Era all four grand slam singles finalists are at least 30.