Home / News / Election / Pentagon orders Air Force One, F-35 reviews

Pentagon orders Air Force One, F-35 reviews

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has directed Pentagon reviews of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program and the the new Air Force One being ordered, according to a Pentagon statement.

The move follows President Donald Trump’s calls for reviewing whether a modified F/A-18 could replace the costly F-35C and whether the steep price tag of the new Air Force One order with Boeing can be trimmed.

Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said this “is a prudent step to incorporate additional information into the budget preparation process and to inform the secretary’s recommendations to the President regarding critical military capabilities.”

Trump faces media after Theresa May meeting
Trump, Mexican President talk on phone after canceled meeting

Related Posts

Leave a Reply