PA Man Used Snapchat to Sell Weed on College Campus

By Bill Michlowski

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WNEP) — Authorities say a man was selling drugs out of his dorm room in the Poconos with the help of a popular social media app.

Investigators said Jahmir Mapp, 18, of Lafayette Hill, Pa. admitted to selling marijuana to about a dozen students per day on the campus of East Stroudsburg University. He said he used the app Snapchat to arrange the sales.

Mapp was taken into custody after investigators from the Monroe County Drug Task Force, East Stroudsburg University Police, and the Pennsylvania State Police got a warrant to search his dorm room on Wednesday.

Snapchat is a mobile messaging app where users can send photos or brief videos that disappear after a brief period of time.

He also admitted to detectives that he bought and sold cocaine and Xanax, as well.

Mapp faces charges including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.