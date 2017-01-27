Offensive Woes Doom Lady Tide, Lose To Brockway 40-31

BROCKWAY – No flow or rhythm to an offense can doom most teams on most nights and that’s exactly what happened to the Curwensville girls basketball team in Brockway Friday night.

For the second time this season the Lady Tide dropped a game to the Lady Rovers, this time around 40-31.

The first game in early January also went to Brockway, at Curwensville, 44-42.

On Friday night the Lady Tide found field goals hard to come by as it scored just three first half baskets with the rest of the small amount of points coming from the free throw line in the opening 16 minutes.

Maddie McCracken gave Curwensville a quick 2-0 lead with a bucket at the 7:46 mark of the first quarter and they would not hit another field goal until there was just 1:40 to play before intermission thanks to a basket by freshman Tarah Jacobson.

The Lady Rovers had a 25-8 bulge late in the second quarter, its biggest lead of the night, before the Tide’s Hannah Dixon ended the first half on a personal 7-0 run to cut Brockway’s halftime margin to 25-15.

Brockway went up by 12 points after three periods as it outscored Curwensville in a low scoring eight minutes of action 6-4 and led after three, 31-19.

Curwensville made somewhat of a comeback in the fourth period, cutting the Lady Rover lead to eight points, 33-25, thanks to a three-pointer by Dixon with 6:25 remaining in the game.

Brockway would keep the margin between eight and 12 points the rest of the way to pick up its fifth win of the year against 10 losses under head coach Dick Esposito.

For first year Lady Tide head coach Jocelyn Bash, it was Dixon leading the charge with 18 points including eight for eight from the free throw line.

The Lady Rovers had three girls in double figures with Kaitlyn Morelli and Leah Lindemuth each hitting for 12 tallies and Adriana Azzato helping out with 10 points.

Brockway also won the junior varsity game, beating the Lady Tide 27-9.

Curwensville will play on the road Tuesday at Harmony against the Lady Owls, a team the Lady Tide beat earlier this season, in Curwensville, 51-36.

The Lady Tide-Lady Owls game starts at 6 pm and then the Curwensville boys will battle Harmony immediately following the girls contest.

Both games can be heard on WOKW-FM, 102.9, starting with the pre-game show at 5:45 pm.

CURWENSVILLE – 31

Nikki Wormuth 0 0-0 0, Hannah Dixon 4 8-8 18, Christine Limbert 0 0-0 0, Madison Weber 0 4-8 4, Maddie McCracken 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Warren 0 0-0 0, Tarah Jacobson 2 1-2 5, Madison Olson 1 0-0 2, TOTALS – 8 13-22 31

BROCKWAY – 40

Kaitlyn Morelli 3 5-8 11, Katlyn Cappetta 2 2-3 6, Leah Lindemuth 4 3-4 11, Adriana Azzato 2 6-11 10, Maggie Schmader 0 0-0 0, Gabby Sabatose 1 0-0 2, TOTALS – 12 16-26 40

THREE-POINTERS: Cville – Dixon 2

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 5 10 4 12 31

BROCKWAY 10 15 6 9 40

OFFICIALS: Bill Overly, Rob Murphy, Paul Bojalad

Lady Tide Scoreboard: