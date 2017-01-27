Obituary Notice: Betty Grace Sabol

Betty Grace Sabol, 82, of Philipsburg died at her residence Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Born Nov. 3, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Ruth Wise Hessong.

On Jan. 2, 1954 at the Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg, she wed George Sabol Jr. , who survives at home.

Surviving are her daughters, Betsy Sabol Bryan and her husband, Mark of DuBois and Barbara Sabol Shirokey of Philipsburg and sons, Robert Sabol and his wife, Bonnie and Richard Sabol and his wife, Kim, both of Allport.

Also surviving are her grandchildren, Krystal McMillen and her husband, Jason, Bob Sabol Jr. and his wife, Jackie, Michele Miller and her husband, Tony, Penny Jones and her husband, William Jr., Ryan Sabol and his wife, Rochelle, Kelly Ferut and her husband, Ryan, Kasey Bryan and Rachelle Sabol; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Folmar of Kylertown and Lois Johnson of Philipsburg; and a brother, Merlin Hessong of Philipsburg.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Jean McCully and Louise Walls and brothers, Donald Hessong and two infants, Billy and Harry.

She was a member of the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport.

She was a graduate of Philipsburg High School and had worked for Wolfs Furniture, Philipsburg, for 29 years. She loved her dog, Bubbles who survives at home. She taught ceramics, loved swimming and loved people visiting.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport, with the Rev James Hollister officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, Gethsemane United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 185, 369 Allport Cutoff, Allport, PA 16821.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.