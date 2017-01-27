Obituary Notice: Amy Rhea Liedl

Amy Rhea Liedl, 28, of Falls Creek died suddenly, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Born June 7, 1988, in DuBois, she was the daughter of Donald Liedl and Beth Buffone. Her father survives and lives in Falls Creek and her mother lives in Keyser, W.Va.

Most recently, she lived in Pittsburgh. She grew up in Falls Creek where she attended DuBois Central Catholic High School, playing on the girls’ soccer team and contributing to their many successful years.

She attended Point Park University, graduating in 2010 with a Bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations.

She always had a life-long passion for art, she enjoyed playing the guitar in her free time and she loved spending time with her family and beloved animals.

Also surviving, are her paternal grandparents, Donald and Sylvia (Hughes) Liedl of Falls Creek, her two sisters, Megan and her husband, William Mentecky Jr. of Tionesta and Jennifer Liedl of Pittsburgh and her brother, Adam Liedl of Falls Creek.

She is also survived by three uncles, Douglas and his wife, Shelley Liedl of Reynoldsville, Henry Liedl of Falls Creek and Edward Buffone of Portland, Ore., and two aunts, Lorri Starr and her husband, Richard of Brockway and Paige Buffone of Pittsburgh.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, David and Judy Buffone and her uncle, David Buffone.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home.

A Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church in Falls Creek with Fr. Edward Walk as celebrant.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that memorials be placed with DuBois Central Catholic Schools, P.O. Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences may be sent to www.gbfuneralhome.com.