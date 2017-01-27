Goddess Group Creates Wine

CLEARFIELD – Six members of the Goddess Group won the right to create, name, design the label and bottle a new wine by being the highest bidders at last fall’s Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction.

The win empowered them to select the juices used, design the label for the wine, make the final decision in the blending process and participate in the bottling activities earlier this month. Taste tests occurred at several points during the process. Everything must be approved by the PA Liquor Control Board.

Sue Diehl stated that the whole experience was fun and awesome. Together they created a sweet, white blend, hand-bottled, corked, capped, labeled and packed about 500 bottles of the wine.

The wine will debut at the Groundhog Trail Wine Festival on Saturday, and then will be available at all Starr Hill Winery locations.

The wine was named after their group, Goddess Group, who helps raise awareness for domestic violence.

To date, they have raised more than $35,000 and are celebrating their 10th anniversary. Diehl stated, “The wine was named Goddess because every woman should feel like a Goddess.” They also selected a purple cap to represent domestic violence.

Kenn Starr of Starr Hill Winery stated, “It is always a pleasure working with folks who have the opportunity to create their own wine. We promote the agency throughout Pennsylvania and people are always looking forward to the new blend.

“Starr Hill Winery has been a proud sponsor of the auction for many years and the opportunity to blend, bottle and name your own wine has always been one of the highest bid items.”

The public is invited to stop by any of the Starr Hill outlets to sample and purchase “Goddess.” Locations are inside Wal-Marts in Altoona, Butler, Clearfield and DuBois. Also, it is inside My Garden in Brookville and at the winery in Curwensville.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of this wine will be donated to the Friends of the Area Agency on Aging Auxiliary to support their programs and services.

Starr Hill will offer the same privilege (to create, name and bottle your own wine) at the next Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction scheduled for Oct. 12, 2017.