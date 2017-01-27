GANT Police Blotter

State police at Philipsburg
- On Wednesday state police received a report about a domestic dispute on the Tyrone Pike in Rush Township. Upon arrival troopers determined it was a verbal disagreement between a husband and wife. However, Matthew A. Pleskoniko, 47, had a prior felony conviction and was not permitted to possess firearms. He was allegedly in possession of and had eight firearms seized from him. Pleskoniko was arraigned at the Centre County Jail and his bail was set at $25,000.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to an alarm at a local business and determined an employee had set it off accidentally.
- Police received a report about an alleged burglary at the Reed Street Apartments.
- Police received a report about a Facebook scam. According to police, an account was hacked and links were sent out to other people. Police said that the link was seeking personal information. Police would like to warn people not to provide personal information.
- Police responded to a local establishment for a report about a disorderly person. Upon arrival police determined that the complaint was unfounded.
- Police responded to a noise complaint at an apartment on South Second Street.
- Police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred on Nichols Street. During the incident, someone allegedly punched out a window in a vehicle.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a two-vehicle accident that occurred on the Clearfield-Shawville Highway.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment by communications.
- Police conducted a warrant service on Route 879.
- Police received a traffic complaint that occurred in the area of Lawrence Avenue.
- Police assisted emergency personnel with an overdose patient. Police said a male was transported to Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital for treatment.
DuBois City
- On Wednesday police were dispatched for a report about a suspicious male at a Quarry Avenue residence. The caller told police he’s stopped several times looking for a person who does not reside there. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- On Wednesday police were dispatched for an alleged burglary on North Jared Street. Upon arrival police spoke with the caller who stated someone had kicked in her door. However, nothing appeared to be missing, and police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- On Wednesday police received a report about a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the bay of the carwash for a long time. Upon arrival police found the driver was just scratching lottery tickets.