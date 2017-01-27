François Hollande: Trump administration ‘poses challenge’ for Europe

The Trump administration poses a “challenge” for Europe, French President François Hollande said Friday at a joint news conference with German leader Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Hollande highlighted trade and diplomacy in global conflicts as areas for concern.

“There are challenges posed by the new US administration, in regards to commercial rules, in regards to the conflicts in the world,” he said.

“We of course have to speak to Donald Trump, as he was chosen by the Americans to be their president.

“But we have to do it with a European point of view and promote our interests and values. That’s why it’s so important not only to talk to each other but also to come together.”

The meeting between Merkel and Hollande comes as UK Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to visit with US President Donald Trump at the White House Friday, in what will be Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader since assuming office a week ago.

May plans to use the visit to reinforce Britain’s “special relationship” with the United States and perhaps lay the groundwork for a new trade deal, as Britain prepares for Brexit.

Merkel and Hollande’s remarks, made after a working breakfast together, also come ahead of an EU summit next week in Malta, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency.

EU members are grappling with the prospect of Britain’s exit from the European Union, with negotiations set to begin after Britain triggers Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty — the legal mechanism through which Brexit officially begins. May wants this to happen by the end of March.

Both France and Germany will hold elections later this year. Hollande, who has governed since 2012, announced he would not stand for re-election amid dismal approval ratings. Merkel, however, will run for her fourth term in office.