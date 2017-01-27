Florida’s largest county to comply with Trump’s sanctuary crackdown

South Florida’s Miami-Dade County has long been known as a place that welcomes immigrants, but its Republican mayor has ordered jails there to “fully cooperate” with President Donald Trump’s crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez sent a memo Thursday instructing the county’s interim corrections director to comply with all immigration detainer requests received form the Department of Homeland Security.

The order comes as several Democratic mayors in the nation’s largest cities have banded together to fight the Trump executive order that White House press secretary Sean Spicer said will “strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants.”

“Miami-Dade County complies with federal law and intends to fully cooperate with the federal government,” Gimenez wrote in the memo.

Since 2013, Miami-Dade, the state’s largest county in terms of population, has had a policy of not indefinitely detaining inmates who may be in the country illegally unless reimbursed by the federal government, CNN affiliate WSVN reported.

Sanctuary cities have policies in place designed to limit cooperation with or involvement in federal immigration enforcement actions.

Mayors in cities including Los Angeles, Boston and New York, as well as legal scholars, have vowed to challenge the presidential order, saying Supreme Court makes it difficult for Washington to punitively withdraw money from state and local governments.

Enforcement of Trump’s executive order is complicated by the fact that the term “sanctuary city” has no universal meaning.

Police chiefs around the country have widely varying policies in the degree to which they cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and the lengths to which they will go to protect undocumented immigrants.

Law enforcement leaders in some cities have argued it is invaluable to have a strong relationship with immigrant communities — and limit fear of deportation — when they are trying to solve crimes. Undocumented immigrants, they note, can serve as helpful informants.