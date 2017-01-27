Drug & Alcohol Commission to Offer Program to Strengthen Families

CLEARFIELD – An evidence-based program aimed at strengthening families will be held in February and March at the Clearfield Area Elementary School.

The seven-week program is for families with children ages 10 to 14 years old in the Clearfield area. It begins Feb. 1 and is offered by the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission.

The program will be held Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the elementary school.

Dinner will be provided before the program. Child care will also be available for children under 10 years old.

According to the CJDAC Web site, the Strengthening Families Program: For Parents and Youth (SFP 10-14) resulted from an adaption of the Strengthening Families Program (SFP), originally developed at the University of Utah.

Formerly called the Iowa Strengthening Families Program, the long-range goal for the curriculum is reduced substance use and behavior problems during adolescence.

Intermediate objectives include improved skills in nurturing and child management by parents, and improved interpersonal and personal competencies among youth.

Parents of all educational levels are targeted and printed materials for parents are written at an eighth grade reading level.

All parent sessions, two youth and two family sessions use videotapes portraying pro-social behaviors and are appropriate for multi-ethnic families.

CJDAC Prevention Supervisor John Schuster said it is amazing to see the transformation and growth of families over the seven-week period.

He said it’s really wonderful to see parents, caregivers and youth become engaged. Schuster added: “We often hear about the youth wanting to do the program for a second time.”

Additional information about the program is available by calling Schuster at the CJDAC at 814-371-9002.