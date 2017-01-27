Conservation District Taking Orders for 10th Annual Tree Sale

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Conservation District is now taking orders for its 10th annual tree sale.

The trees offered are suitable for many uses, including aesthetic pleasure, wildlife food and habitat, windbreaks, erosion control and stream buffers.

Each year the district strives to provide something different than the year before. It still offers old standbys, such as white pine, arborvitae, white and red oak and sugar maple seedlings.

The district is also selling a variety of fruit trees, including apple, pear, plum, peach, nectarine and crabapple.

You will also find several shrub and small tree seedlings for sale, such as American hazelnut, blackberries, elderberries, currants, grapevines, mountain laurel, rhododendrons and azaleas.

The full color order brochure provides species descriptions and planting requirements and can be viewed and printed from the district’s Web site at www.clfdccd.com. Online ordering is also available through the Web site.

All orders must be pre-paid and received by the Conservation District office by March 3. Trees will be available for pick-up in late April.

All proceeds from the sale support local conservation efforts and environmental education programs in Clearfield County.

To receive an order brochure by mail please contact the Clearfield County Conservation District at 814-765-2629.