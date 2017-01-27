Beverly Hills murderer speaks from prison

Lyle Menendez, who, along with his younger brother Erik, killed his parents in 1989 in Beverly Hills, has revealed new details about the chilling murders to CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“I’m asking you, why did you feel that you need to do that?” asked Cuomo, speaking by phone to Menendez, who is serving a life sentence in prison. “Why did you feel the need, not to tell the truth, but why did you feel the need to fire that many times, to exit and reload as well as to kill your mother and not just your father?”

Menendez said he was in a panic.

“I think, once you’re in a panic, an enraged panic, once you’re in that place I think you end up using every shell that you have and firing way more than you need to, I think I would have kept firing until I didn’t have anything left to fire,” he said.

In the sensational televised trial, the teenagers claimed they killed their parents after years of sexual abuse by their father. Prosecutors, however, said the two wanted to get their parents’ $14 million fortune.