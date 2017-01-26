Obituary Notice: Betty Z. Tylwalk

Betty Z. Tylwalk, 92, of Clearfield died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.

She was born Jan. 29, 1924 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Robert and Sara (Sones) Swisher.

Mrs. Tylwalk was the bookkeeper and assisted her husband for many years at Best Jewelers, Clearfield.

She was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church and active with the Rosary and Altar Society. She also sang in the choir and helped with many bereavement luncheons.

Mrs. Tylwalk was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, the AARP, the John Lewis Shade Post No. 6 American Legion Auxiliary, Clearfield, and the Eight & Forty Club.

She also served on the Clearfield Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed volunteering at the hospital as well as the St. Francis School cafeteria.

Mrs. Tylwalk bowled in many leagues throughout the years, including the early bird league.

She is survived by four children, Sally A. Sherren and her husband, Henry of Easton, Pamela J. Tylwalk of Erie, John C. Tylwalk and his wife, Heidi of Lebanon and Charles T. Tylwalk and his wife, Lou Ann of Clearfield; ten grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Martha Tylwalk of Clearfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Tylwalk, on Dec. 25, 1990 and to whom she was wed April 24, 1946 in Clearfield.

She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Doris E. Kinkead, Elda Mae Gearhart, Dorcas McBride and Beverly Duckett and two brothers, John H. ‘Tim’ Swisher and Ronald Swisher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 1 p.m. Monday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Msgr. Henry L. Krebs as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday and from 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield.

At the funeral home Sunday, a Christian Vigil Service will be held at 1:45 p.m. and the Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, 1 S. Front St., Clearfield.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.