M. Scott McBride Appointed Chancellor/Chief Academic Officer for Penn State DuBois

DUBOIS – M. Scott McBride, dean of the Caudill College of Arts, Humanities and Sciences at Morehead State University in Kentucky, has been named chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State DuBois, effective March 13.

McBride will succeed Ping Werner, who has served in the role on an interim basis since July, when former Chancellor Melanie Hatch left to accept the position of provost and vice president for academic affairs at Middle Georgia State University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Scott to Penn State DuBois,” said Madlyn Hanes, vice president for Commonwealth Campuses and executive chancellor at Penn State.

“Throughout his career in higher education, Scott has been an advocate for inter-disciplinary collaboration and innovation. He has sponsored initiatives that foster engagement and student success, support the teaching-learning enterprise and develop community partnerships.

“He brings a breadth of knowledge in the areas of recruitment, outreach and faculty and program development. I am confident that Penn State Dubois will benefit from his leadership.”

As dean of the Caudill College of Arts, Humanities and Sciences since 2008, McBride has led strategic planning, assessment efforts and external fundraising activities, as well as coordinated undergraduate and graduate programs, recruitment initiatives, resource development and facilities management for the 2,000-student college.

He also established the Caudill College Student Services Center to improve recruitment, retention and graduation rates for the college; provided leadership for undergraduate research and service learning initiatives; led an initiative to achieve accreditation for the art and design program by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design; coordinated a series of cross-unit diversity programs and interdisciplinary efforts; and introduced a digital humanities minor to enhance learning by using technology in a range of humanities disciplines.

“It’s a distinct honor to be chosen to serve as chancellor and chief academic officer for Penn State DuBois. During my campus visit, it was clear to me that Penn State DuBois is a very special place, where the outstanding faculty and staff are wholly dedicated to providing individualized mentoring and support for all students,” said McBride.

“As a new member of the Penn State family, I look forward to working with alumni and stakeholders to advance the campus’ tradition of academic and educational excellence, student success and community engagement. I’m eager to live and work in the DuBois area and to begin capturing opportunities to help more Pennsylvania citizens succeed with the backing of a Penn State degree.”

Before 2008, McBride was chair of the department of music and a professor of music at Morehead State University where he successfully advocated for increased music scholarships. He led the redesign and development of innovative music courses, which helped to double enrollment and graduation rates in the department.

As chair of the music department at the University of West Georgia, McBride promoted the expansion of classroom technology in arts and humanities facilities.

As an accomplished musician, McBride has recorded, performed and directed productions in numerous venues across the country and abroad, and in addition to teaching music courses, has served as a conductor for university and community bands and orchestras.

He is active in a variety of professional, academic and community organizations, including the General Education Reform Leadership Committee and Technology Advisory Board at Morehead State University, National Association of Schools of Music Board of Directors, California Music Educators Association, New Cities Morehead-Rowan County Board and Morehead-Rowan County Chamber of Commerce.

McBride earned a doctor of philosophy in music education from the University of Oklahoma. He holds a master of music degree in performance and bachelor of music in music education from Kent State University in Ohio.