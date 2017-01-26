Juvenile Taken Into Custody for Alleged “Domestic-Related” Stabbing in Treasure Lake

TREASURE LAKE – A juvenile was taken into custody for an alleged “domestic-related” stabbing Tuesday evening in Treasure Lake.

According to the Sandy Township police, the incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. A dispatcher told police the victim had been stabbed with a kitchen knife by a juvenile.

Police said the victim fled the scene with the juvenile’s sibling, and they were locked inside her vehicle outside the residence. The juvenile was still inside armed with a knife and with the potential access to firearms.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the victim. She was observed with a laceration to her arm; she had a second, non-life threatening laceration on her chest. She identified her assailant and expressed concern for their safety and mental well-being.

Inside the residence, the juvenile was located with the knife still in their possession. Officers used “verbal persuasion in an attempt to deescalate and stabilize the situation.”

The juvenile was eventually taken into custody without incident, according to police. Sandy Township police were assisted by DuBois City police and emergency personnel.