Center for Active Living to Present History of Jury Selection for Clearfield Co.

CLEARFIELD – Have you been called for jury duty in Clearfield County and wondered how you were

chosen or how jurors were chosen before computers? The process of being called for jury duty is played out across the country every day.

Linda Hatcher, former Clearfield County jury commissioner, will present a program about the history of jury selection and how it has evolved over the years, at the Clearfield Center for Active Living at 11 a.m. Feb. 1. The center is located at 116 S. Second St., Clearfield.

Everyone is welcome to attend the program, which is free. Lunch will be provided at 12 p.m. by reservation.

No reservations are required to attend the program; however, reservations are required by 9 a.m. on the day of the program to have lunch.

The lunch is on donation basis for anyone over 60 and $3.50 for anyone under 60. There is parking in the rear.

For more information about this program or the Clearfield Center for Active Living, call 814-765-9319.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.