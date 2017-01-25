Wolf: Domtar to Retain 438 Jobs with Upgrades to Facilities in Elk and Clearfield Counties

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced today that Domtar Corp. (Domtar), a company dedicated to the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of pulp, paper and personal care products, will make significant infrastructure and equipment upgrades at its facilities in Johnsonburg, Elk County, and DuBois, Clearfield County – a move that will retain 438 current positions over the next three years.

“Today Domtar has renewed its commitment to both its employees and the communities in Elk and Clearfield counties,” said Wolf. “The company’s decision to maintain its operations in Pennsylvania and upgrade its facilities in preparation for future growth is welcome news, and I am thrilled that hundreds of jobs will be preserved for years to come.”

To remain globally competitive, Domtar plans to convert the energy supply at its paper mill at 100 Center St., Johnsonburg Borough, Elk County, from coal to natural gas to improve the mill’s energy and water reduction, and to upgrade the facility’s boilers, turn up devices, causticizers, liquor retention tank, and threading equipment.

Upgrades for the Domtar facility at 377 Satterlee Rd., Sandy Township, Clearfield County, include incorporating folio palletizer controls, shrink-wrapped ream packaging and rewinder shipping dock levelers.

The company plans to invest $25.3 million in projects at the two facilities. The company has committed to retention of 438 existing, full-time positions over the next three years.

“Domtar is pleased with the tremendous support it has received from Governor Wolf and his administration,” said Thomas Howard, vice president of government relations. “Our employees, in both Johnsonburg and DuBois, will benefit greatly from this support and we pledge to continue our long tradition of manufacturing excellence in the commonwealth.”

Domtar received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development that includes $75,000 in WEDnetPA funding for employee training.

The company also was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority for a $1 million Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) grant for the installation of a three-mile natural gas pipeline to its paper mill facility in Johnsonburg Borough.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania, in collaboration with the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Corporation (NCPRPDC).

“Domtar Corp.’s reputation as a leader in innovating fiber-based products, technologies, and services has served our region well for generations,” said Eric Bridges, NCPRPDC executive director.

“Success in the fiber-products industry is all about efficiency in production and agility in the marketplace. The facility and equipment upgrades at their Johnsonburg Mill along with additional investments at their DuBois Converting Center will go a long way toward ensuring Domtar Corp. remains one of our region’s most prominent economic drivers.”

Domtar Corp. is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products, including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 9,850 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day.

Last year, DCED approved nearly $1.1 billion in low-interest loans, tax credits and grants for projects across the commonwealth and secured private sector commitments for the creation and retention of more than 245,000 full-time jobs.

In the same timeframe, the Governor’s Action Team completed 77 projects – creating and retaining more than 36,800 jobs. For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or DCED, visit dced.pa.gov.