What the US-Mexico border looks like before Trump’s wall

On his sixth day in office, President Donald Trump signed executive orders to begin construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico, making good on a campaign promise. He also announced he will boost deportation efforts and beef up border patrol resources along the border.

The 1,933-mile barrier cuts through towns, rivers and desolate terrain and across California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Here’s a look at how the US-Mexico border looks before the construction of the wall begins:

