President George H.W. Bush could go home this weekend

Former President George H.W. Bush is improving and may return home from the hospital as soon as this weekend, a spokesman for the 41st President said.

“President Bush continues to improve as he recovers from pneumonia,” spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. “Despite a lingering cough, his lungs are clearing up and he is working with physical therapists to build strength.”

“At his current rate of recovery, President Bush’s physicians believe he could possibly go home over the weekend,” he added.

Bush, 92, sought care at the intensive care unit of Houston Methodist Hospital on January 14 for “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors then performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation,” McGrath said in an earlier statement.

Former first lady Barbara Bush was also admitted the same day to address a case of bronchitis after “experiencing fatigue and coughing,” McGrath said.

After a successful course of treatment involving antibiotics, the former first lady was discharged Monday. She has since returned to visit her husband.