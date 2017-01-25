Obituary Notice: Ruth W. (Wheeler) Mack

Ruth W. (Wheeler) Mack, 93, of DuBois died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born April 22, 1923 in Madill, Okla., she was the daughter of the late William W. and Allie M. (Kirkwood) Wheeler.

On Nov. 7, 1942 in St. Louis, Mo., she married William T. “Pickle” Mack Sr. He preceded her in death Nov. 25, 2009.

She retired from Rockwell International Manufacturing in DuBois after many years of service. Prior to that, she worked at Jeffers Electronics.

She enjoyed bowling.

She is survived by a daughter, Gwendolyn R. Walker of Troutville; a brother, F. Wayne Wheeler of Norman, Okla.; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by five brothers, one sister and one son, William T. Mack Jr.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home.

A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

