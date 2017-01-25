Obituary Notice: Remona J. “Jeannie” Daub

Remona Jean “Jeannie” Daub, 76, of Curwensville died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born Oct. 3, 1940 in Mineral Springs, she was the daughter of Roger and Verda (Parks) Wilsoncroft.

Mrs. Daub had been the bar manager at the Curwensville VFW for more than 30 years. She had also worked as a nurse’s aide at Marion Manor Personal Care Facility in Curwensville.

She was a former member of the West Side Church of Christ in Clearfield.

Surviving are five children, Darlene DuFour and her husband, William of Curwensville, Debbie Hummel of Kentucky, Daniel Daub and his wife, Shirley and Donald Daub and his significant other, Elizabeth, both of Clearfield, and Dannette Campbell and her husband, Steve of Reynoldsville.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a brother, Robert Wilsoncroft and his significant other, Darlene of Clearfield and a sister, Ann Woods of Mineral Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her life partner, Harry Glenn Gearhart on March 8, 2008, a grandson, Justin Hummel and seven brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Daub will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. Stephen Shields officiating. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family suggests contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.