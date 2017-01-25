Obituary Notice: Harry E. Beatty

Harry E. Beatty, 77, of Phillipsburg died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State Colle.

Born Oct. 4, 1939 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Joseph and Esther (Crowell) Beatty.

He married Connie J. (Dixon) Beatty in West Decatur on May 25, 1996.

Mr. Beatty was of the Christian faith.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a former member of the Osceola Mills Honor Guard and a retired truck driver for Butler Trucking.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Rhonda J. Maines and her husband, Mark of Philipsburg; three sons, Gregory A. Hughes and his wife, Karen and Matthew A. Riggleman and his wife, Sommer, both of Philipsburg, and Robert L. Riggleman Jr. and his wife, Billie J. of Morrisdale; and one brother, Leroy Beatty and his wife, Wanda of Morrisdale.

He is also survived by six grandchildren, Heather, Kyra, Brandon, Autum, Alexis and Nathanael and two great-grandchildren, Claire and Rayland.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills, with Pastor John T. Dill officiating. Burial will be at the Reidy Cemetery in Wallaceton.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until funeral time Friday at the funeral home.

Military honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.

