Obituary Notice: Charlotte E. Varner

Charlotte E. Varner, 106, a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, and formerly of Grampian and a long-time resident of Johnstown, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at the manor.

Born June 30, 1910 in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Stephen and Mary (Gyurisin) Eperjessy.

Mrs. Varner was a school teacher who taught physical education and music. She was also the rifle coach in the Johnstown School District for 35 years. She received her teaching degree from New York University in music.

She was a member of the St. Clement Roman Catholic Church in Johnstown, where she had been the church organist, the funeral choir director and a member of the bell choir.

She had also attended the St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian during her later years. She also was a lifetime member of the NRA; ATA, American Trap Association; NEA; PSEA; and Johnstown Education Association.

Surviving are two nephews, Joel Dutra and his wife, Rebecca (Becky) of Grampian and Robert Eperjessy of San Jose, Calif., and six great-nieces and nephews, Dr. Diana Dutra Peters and her husband, Andrew of Rockton, Christina Dutra Cummings and her husband, Adam of Curwensville, Heather Dutra Mendoza, Jacob Dutra and Richard Dutra, all of Tennessee, and Lisa Eperjessy and her husband, James of San Jose, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cameron Varner on Feb. 16, 1990; a sister, Cecilia Dutra; a brother, Dr. Ernest Eperjessy; two child siblings, Ibolya and Stephen Eperjessy; and two nephews, Richard and Dyke Dutra.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown, with the Rev. Father William Rosenbaum as celebrant. Entombment will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown.

Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of mass at 11 a.m. at the church.

The family suggests contributions be made to either St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown, PA 15905 or St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church, 461 Main St., P.O. Box F Grampian, PA 16838.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.