Langerholc Named to Serve on Six Key Committees

HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) has been selected to serve as the vice-chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, as well as a member of the Appropriations, Judiciary, Game and Fisheries, Local Government and Aging and Youth Committees.

The appointments were announced recently by Senate President Pro Tem Joe Scarnati (R-25).

“It is an honor to be appointed vice-chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, where I will be able to work with Chairman John Rafferty (R-44) and my colleagues to affect laws, regulations, policies and funding levels that govern our roads, bridges and other means of travel.

“As a freshman senator, it is also a rare privilege to serve on the Appropriations Committee, where I am eager to ask the tough questions in budget hearings and to examine the spending levels of every state department, agency and board.

“From this post, I will be able to assume a critical role in objectively assessing state government’s efficiency and cost-effectiveness, with an eye toward maximizing the use of existing resources without overburdening hard-working taxpayers.”

“As a former prosecutor, I am eager to take part in not only how laws are enforced and litigated, but [also] how they are crafted,” Langerholc added.

“And as a former Richland Township supervisor who has wrestled with and executed the tough budgetary decisions facing our municipal governments, my seat on the Local Government Committee affords me an important opportunity to help effect change.”

“I am dedicated to applying my legal, local government and life experiences to serving my constituents and the Commonwealth well, as we work on such critical issues as highway safety, heroin addiction among our youth, DUI enforcement and hunting and fishing opportunities.”

“The committee process is where legislation is first reviewed and hearings are held,” Langerholc continued.

“I am honored and excited to serve on these major committees and to be in the front lines of deliberations on what promises to be many of the most timely, weighty and relevant issues of the 2017-18 session.

“Especially in my role on the Appropriations Committee, I look forward to listening to taxpayers who are most impacted by state laws and regulations and asking the hard questions to make Bedford, Cambria and Clearfield counties, and the Commonwealth, stronger, leaner and better.”