House science chairman: ‘Get your news directly from the president’

The chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee is asking Americans to trust the information they get from the President over the news produced by the media.

Republican Rep. Lamar Smith saluted President Donald Trump from the floor of the House on Tuesday evening, rattling off his first-week accomplishments but saying Trump is not getting the press coverage he deserves.

“The national liberal media won’t print that, or air it or post it,” Smith said. “Better to get your news directly from the President. In fact, it might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth.”

Trump has been called out for highlighting falsehoods and conspiracy theories during his political career and has repeatedly attacked the mainstream press as pushing “fake news.”

The most recent flare-up came this week when Trump and his aides claimed that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election, an allegation that is not supported by any evidence.