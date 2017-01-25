Hallstrom Sworn In as President of PA State Association of County Fairs

HERSHEY – Clearfield Fair & Park Board Director David L. Hallstrom was sworn in Jan. 19 as the president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs (PSACF).

Hallstrom has been a director for the Clearfield Fair & Park Board for 39 years. He also has served as the state representative to the PSACF for 22 years on behalf of the Clearfield County Fair. He has served as the PSACF vice president for the past two years.

As president of the PSACF, Hallstrom will serve on all PSACF committees, attend fair industry-related legislative meetings in Harrisburg as well as zone and annual meetings.

The PSCAF has been in existence since 1912. That first year, there were 13 fairs and it has steadily grown to a current membership of 109 fairs.

Each agricultural fair, association or society has at its focal point the education and showcase of agriculture, horticulture, tourism and more. More than 5.5 million fairgoers each year can attest to the quality of what these fairs have to offer.

The PSACF mission is to promote the growth and improvement of agricultural fairs, associations and societies within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and to educate and provide for the exchange of information among the membership, general public and agencies for the betterment of fairs and the fair industry.