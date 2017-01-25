Habitat for Humanity Begins Search for New Family

GRAMPIAN – Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County has announced an upcoming building project in Grampian.

As the organization looks forward to this new house construction, it is beginning its family selection process.

Families selected for habitat homes must meet particular criteria. Habitat requires families to meet an income threshold that enables them to pay back the no-interest mortgage for the cost of the home, which habitat will lend them.

Habitat loans average about $75,000 with a 20-year period, resulting in a monthly payment to habitat of about $450 (including escrow for taxes and insurance).

With these figures, the most successful applicants have an income between $18,000 and $35,000. In addition to their ability to pay a long-term mortgage on the house, families must work 500 hours on the construction of their home.

All interested families must attend an informational meeting and fill out an application to begin the process. Once applications are made, an interview process begins.

Interested parties should plan to attend one of the scheduled meetings: Thursday, Feb. 9 or Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 461 Main St., Grampian.

If you have dreamed of building your own home but haven’t been able to finance it, Habitat for Humanity might be the solution to your housing needs.

Please visit online for additional information and an application.