Former Trump, Clinton campaign managers hit the speaking circuit — together

They fought each other on the campaign trial, but Hillary Clinton’s and Donald Trump’s former campaign managers will use their 2016 experiences to cash in together on the speaking circuit.

Robby Mook, Clinton’s former campaign manager, and Corey Lewandowski, one of Trump’s former campaign managers, are advertising themselves with Leading Authorities, a well-known speakers bureau, as a duo who can “evaluate the current state of the American electorate and where it’s headed.”

Mook and Lewandowski, advertised as an “entertaining pair sure to keep any audience engaged” will “offer a future-focused look at why Trump won, highlighting the massive demographic shifts at play and what they mean for our country,” their listing on the Leading Authorities website says.

The paid speaking circuit is a common post-campaign venue for campaign operatives and candidates to cash in. Clinton delivered hundreds of paid speeches in between her time between secretary of state and when she launched her presidential campaign in 2015.

A representative for Leading Authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear how much Mook and Lewandowski will charge for each appearance, but Clinton routinely brought in over $200,000. While Mook was Clinton’s campaign manager throughout the campaign, Lewandowski left Trump’s organization in June 2016.

BuzzFeed first reported the speaking agreement.

Clinton’s and Trump’s top aides have not seen tensions cool after the election, so Mook and Lewandowski coming together for paid speeches will be a rare sight.

When Clinton and Trump’s top brass came together after the election at Harvard University for a post-mortem on the election, insults flew and tensions boiled over.

“Are you going look me in the face and say I provided a platform for white supremacists?” Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s final campaign manager, asked Jennifer Palmieri, Clinton’s communications director.

“Yes,” Palmieri said. “I would rather lose than win the way you did.”

“You guys are pathetic,” Trump adviser David Bossie replied.